Oakville lives lived October 20-26

Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from October 20 to 26. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Mohammad Ali & Tayebeh R. Hatami-Fardy 21-Feb-1932 to 25-Oct-2023
- Ellyn McCord Anderson 21-Nov-1934 to 26-Oct-2023
- Nastassja Tierra Angela David 13-Dec-1982 to 23-Oct-2023
- Michael Galbraith Passed away on October 24th 2023
- Jose Vieira Garcia 09-Apr-1937 to 21-Oct-2023
- Maria Greco 06-Jan-1938 to 24-Oct-2023
- John Henderson 07-Jul-1934 to 26-Oct-2023
- Christina Ironmonger 21-Nov-1936 to 21-Oct-2023
- Guy Edgar Janes 15-Jan-1958 to 21-Oct-2023
- Branka Nemet 29-Mar-1951 to 23-Oct-2023
- Mariola Alicja Nowak 22-Mar-1958 to 26-Oct-2023
- Harold (Pete) Peterson 06-Nov-1938 to 22-Oct-2023
- Lolita "Patsy" Ramdhan 26-Jan-1967 to 26-Oct-2023
- Richard "Ricky" Tiedjens 16-Jun-1997 to 21-Oct-2023
- Lloyd Townsend 10-Apr-1933 to 20-Oct-2023
- Catharina Tuckett 3-Nov-1951 to 21-Oct-2023
- Graham Wilson 03-Apr-1965 to 22-Oct-2023
- Nino Zaino 25-Jul-1950 to 23-Oct-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.