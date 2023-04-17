Oakville lives lived April 6 to 12

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from April 6 to 12. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Ruben Sta Ana 22-Feb-1967 to 10-Apr-2023
- June Franchetto 04-Jun-1929 to 03-Apr-2023
- Kathleen Frankish 23-Mar-1947 to 11-Apr-2023
- Paul Goguen 04-Jan-1937 to 11-Apr-2023
- Phyllis Marion Holmes 23-Dec-1928 to 12-Apr-2023
- Cong Hoanh "Hugo" Huynh 16-Jan-1957 to 06-Apr-2023
- Ajeet Kapila 25-Mar-1970 to 12-Apr-2023
- Marieta Jonas Livado 23-Dec-1934 to 07-Apr-2023
- Gregory Mark McFarlane 21-Oct-1952 to 08-Apr-2023
- Lydia Muschalla 30-May-1938 to 10-Apr-2023
- Joao Oliveira 08-Dec-1939 to 10-Apr-2023
- Bill Ottemiller 06-Dec-1939 to 11-Apr-2023
- Ricardo Saul Rodriquez 04-Aug-1933 to 07-Apr-2023
- Mary Jan Rudd 03-Mar-1948 to 09-Apr-2023
- Antonia Samaniego 08-Apr-1928 to 05-Apr-2023
- Jose Santos 14-Apr-1933 to 12-Apr-2023
- Pal Selmani 08-Apr-1940 to 11-Apr-2023
- Ambika Shanmugasundaram 02-Aug-1974 to 08-Apr-2023
- Joao Sousa 31-Aug-1939 to 09-Apr-2023
- Mihaljo Vucinic 07-Apr-1937 to 11-Apr-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.