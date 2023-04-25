Oakville lives lived April 13 to 19

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from April 13 to 19. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Nicolino Basile 25-Mar-1950 to 17-Apr-2023
- Mary Kathryn Lang née Chapman 26-Jan-1937 to 17-Apr-2023
- Gary Hall 17-Oct-1937 to 18-Apr-2023
- Gertrudes Herrera 17-Mar-1927 to 18-Apr-2023
- Ann Land 20-May-1933 to 18-Apr-2023
- Steven Mantle 19-Apr-1955 to 16-Apr-2023
- Gregory Mark McFarlane 21-Oct-1952 to 08-Apr-2023
- Duarte Morgado 18-Nov-1945 to 19-Apr-2023
- Marilyn Elaine Panton 27-Sep-1949 to 17-Apr-2023
- Stjepan Sasek 06-Aug-1945 to 16-Apr-2023
- Antonio Damiao Simoes 20-Jun-1937 to 18-Apr-2023
- Manuel De Sousa 26-Aug-1927 to 16-Apr-2023
- Margaret Anne Stanley 26-Apr-1935 to 14-Apr-2023
- Pantelis "Peter" Starogiannis 04-May-1949 to 19-Apr-2023
- Carolyn Wilton 19-Oct-1958 to 18-Apr-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.