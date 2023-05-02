Oakville lives lived April 20 to 26

×
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from April 20 to 26. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- John (Ivan) Balen Jr. 27-Aug-1964 to 22-Apr-2023
- Ila Barnes 22-Feb-1936 to 21-Apr-2023
- Rosario "Charito" Lopez 01-Oct-1929 to 26-Apr-2023
- Kim Marie Conrad 27-May-1962 to 23-Apr-2023
- Antonio Damiao Simoes 20-Jun-1937 to 18-Apr-2023
- Joseph Douglas Davis 22-Jun-1954 to 20-Apr-2023
- Timothy (Tim) John Durrant 03-May-1960 to 21-Apr-2023
- Jadwiga Figiel 13-Jan-1940 to 26-Apr-2023
- Alfred Grech 04-Aug-1939 to 24-Apr-2023
- Vaios Malliaros 18-Feb-1940 to 26-Apr-2023
- Marjory McMillan 27-Feb-1932 to 21-Apr-2023
- Malcolm McPhee 20-Jun-1969 to 22-Apr-2023
- Joan Noonan 30-Jun-1932 to 20-Apr-2023
- Ivan Sajko 28-Aug-1948 to 21-Apr-2023
- Joseph Sisca 15-Oct-1949 to 23-Apr-2023
- Benjamin Ting 25-Mar-1935 to 20-Apr-2023
- Pacita Sarmiento Tullao 21-Sep-1938 to 22-Apr-2023
- Patricia M. Walsh 06-Feb-1948 to 22-Apr-2023
- Michael Yamine 26-Jun-1941 to 21-Apr-2023
- If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.