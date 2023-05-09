Oakville lives lived April 27 to May 3

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from April 27 to May 3. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Angela (Angie) Andreou 23-Feb-1969 to 28-Apr-2023
- Ranato Bergantini 31-Mar-1951 to 28-Apr-2023
- Enrico Caldi 04-Nov-1933 to 30-Apr-2023
- Joseph Douglas Davis 22-Jun-1954 to 20-Apr-2023
- Suraj Kanta Gupta 04-Mar-1935 to 03-Apr-2023
- Janet Hoare 20-Jul-1935 to 28-Apr-2023
- Carlos Roberto (Chuck) Gonsalves 22-Jun-1932 to 03-May-2023
- Edna Lourdes Icamina 29-Mar-1936 to 29-Apr-2023
- Stephen Keen 07-Jan-1940 to 03-May-2023
- Douglas William Knott 06-Jun-1934 to 30-Apr-2023
- Dragan Pavlovic 18-Oct-1957 to 27-Apr-2023
- Peter Pun 23-May-1938 to 30-Apr-2023
- Faye Arlene Smith Passed on May 1 2023
- Walter Ruediger 22-Sep-1952 to 27-Apr-2023
- John Weyland 22-May-1941 to 28-Apr-2023
- Robert (Bob) Wade 24-Jun-1932 to 01-May-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.