Oakville lives lived Mar. 9 to 15

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from March 9 to 15, 2023. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Lori Dell'Anno 25-Sep-1963 to 11-Mar-2023
- Devon Armstrong 04-Sep-1959 to 12-Mar-2023
- Dan Babliuc 07-Aug-1962 to 15-Mar-2023
- Sharon Barbosa 31-Mar-1960 to 10-Mar-2023
- Enzo Bettazzoni 06-Dec-1931 to 08-Mar-2023
- Marsha Naomi Bowen 20-Mar-1954 to 10-Mar-2023
- Joan Grace (nėe McGuiness) 23-Jan-1934 to 10-Mar-2023
- Barbara Georgina Harris (Nee Morson) 03-Jul-1931 to 15-Mar-2023
- Edward Grzenda 09-Feb-1956 to 10-Mar-2023
- Vanida Hannan (Venevongsos) 24-Dec-1966 to 12-Mar-2023
- Steve Hiles 23-Aug-1957 to 13-Mar-2023
- Masoud Eskandari Khoei 14-Dec-1961 to 11-Mar-2023
- Pauline Kitchener 02-Nov-1928 to 10-Mar-2023
- Ronald C. LeRoy 28-Jun-1947 to 15-Mar-2023
- Frene Nanavati 26-Jul-1931 to 12-Mar-2023
- Zwanette Reemeyer 02-Feb-1926 to 12-Mar-2023
- Zvonko Simenic 15-Aug-1934 to 13-Mar-2023
- Fatima Canoa Vieira 03-Jan-1974 to 10-Mar-2023
- Angelle Wauters 19-Dec-1980 to 10-Mar-2023
- Jessica Wyles 29-Mar-2000 to 11-Mar-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.