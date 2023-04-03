Oakville lives lived March 23 to 29

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from March 23 to 29, 2023. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Irma Bosse Passed away on March 27, 2023
- Anthony Caputo 01-Jun-1958 to 23-Mar-2023
- Emanuele Casisi 08-Jun-1939 to 25-Mar-2023
- Joseph Earls 15-Sep-1951 to 25-Mar-2023
- Claudina Esteves 17-May-1948 to 29-Mar-2023
- Michael Glazar 02-Aug-1923 to 29-Mar-2023
- Margaret Heas 06-Feb-1931 to 25-Mar-2023
- Ruth "Marilynn" Jones 16-Feb-1937 to 26-Mar-2023
- Ferdinand Kulis 22-Feb-1946 to 25-Mar-2023
- Shek Men Low 03-Nov-1942 to 25-Mar-2023
- Valerie Norris 03-Feb-1944 to 25-Mar-2023
- Wayne Ormerod 12-Sep-1952 to 28-Mar-2023
- Alexander Pellizzari 18-Sep-1998 to 26-Mar-2023
- Mario Pietrantoni 05-Oct-1954 to 28-Mar-2023
- Alejandro Emiliano Ramos 08-Feb-1957 to 23-Mar-2023
- Domenico Saldutto 31-Jul-1942 to 26-Mar-2023
- Katherine "Kay" Stanton 13-Feb-1937 to 25-Mar-2023
- Petronella "Nellie" Adriana Josephina Tax 21-Feb-1934 to 24-Mar-2023
- Wei Qian Yu 20-Aug-1932 to 25-Mar-2023
- Iolanda Zicarelli 12-Dec-1939 to 23-Mar-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.