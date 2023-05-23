Oakville lives lived May 11 to 16

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from May 11 to 16. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Josie Bantay 19-Nov-1962 to 13-May-2023
- Helen Elizabeth Frances Cherrington (nee Blair) 08-Apr-1924 to 13-May-2023
- Ivy Davidson 23-Jul-1939 to 12-May-2023
- Carol Mary De'Ath 26-Dec-1954 to 11-May-2023
- Brian Dinchong 05-Mar-1955 to 11-May-2023
- Vaughn A. Dockery-Thomas 16-Jun-1982 to 14-May-2023
- Ralph De Haaff 28-Apr-1938 to 11-May-2023
- Apolinario Laranang 09-Apr-1933 to 13-May-2023
- Leonardo Manchisi 10-May-1936 to 15-May-2023
- Madeline Macartney nee Mate 11-Sep-1923 to 12-May-2023
- Kristo Mertiri 18-Nov-1949 to 17-May-2023
- Jill McIntyre 04-Mar-1940 to 14-May-2023
- Ilene Morgan 14-Sep-1946 to 14-May-2023
- Ken Pollock 01-Jan-1928 to 12-May-2023
- Robert Bruno Di Risio 23-Jun-1961 to 11-May-2023
- Wilfred Moore Rudd 10-Oct-1930 to 16-May-2023
- Audrey Van Valkenburg 15-Aug-1935 to 15-May-2023
- Eric Winn 10-Mar-1934 to 12-May-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.