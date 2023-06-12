Oakville lives lived May 31 to June 6

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from May 31 to June 6. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Zita Barbara Babiak (nee Wiegand) Passed away on June 5th.
- Flor Barretto 02-Jan-1926 to 05-Jun-2023
- Margaret Bain 03-Oct-1920 to 31-May-2023
- Richard David Brooks 17-Jul-1945 to 03-Jun-2023
- Norma Evelyn Brown 18-Nov-1932 to 04-Jun-2023
- David Black 21-Aug-1945 to 31-May-2023
- Billy Chow 20-Jun-1932 to 05-Jun-2023
- Edith Ann D'Angelis 04-Jun-1930 to 02-Jun-2023
- Mary Susan Doxey 28-Apr-1939 to 01-Jun-2023
- Randy Fixter 13-Oct-1958 to 03-Jun-2023
- Don Fraser 17-Jun-1958 to 01-Jun-2023
- Peter Mackenzie 16-Jul-1936 to 01-Jun-2023
- Macario (Cesar) Daroya Magnaso Jr. 30-Aug-1932 to 31-May-2023
- Josephine Micallef 20-Oct-1944 to 03-Jun-2023
- Joan Dorothy Moore 29-Oct-1940 to 06-Jun-2023
- Raymond "Mac" Haynes 11-Jun-1936 to 03-June-2023
- Ruth Parsons (nee Brown) 19-May-1929 to 06-Jun-2023
- Michael Pellegrino 06-Mar-1970 to 04-Jun-2023
- Kathryn Ann Rhodes 02-Feb-1934 to 31-May-2023
- Margaret "Peggy" Spani (Brisbois) 14-Apr-1927 to 06-Jun-2023
- Shirley Tanner 08-Oct-1943 to 04-Jun-2023
- Elsie Margaret Turnbull 12-Jun-1941 to 26-May-2023
- Maria Valla 20-Mar-1933 to 04-Jun-2023
- Annie Zahra 09-Jun-1938 to 31-May-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.