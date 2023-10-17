Oakville lives lived October 4 to 10

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from October 4 to 10. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Mary Aleong 16-Apr-1929 to 05-Oct-2023
- Sheila June Alexander 29-Aug-1934 to 07-Oct-2023
- Naema Ashaq 01-Jul-1926 to 07-Oct-2023
- Harsh Lata Barha 01-Dec-1946 to 05-Oct-2023
- Antonie Beekhuizen 18-Apr-1933 to 10-Oct-2023
- Boro Blagojevic 09-Apr-1964 to 08-Oct-2023
- Barbara Chensue 31-jan-1933 to 05-Oct-2023
- Gregory Boulton 19-Jul-1950 to 06-Oct-2023
- Mark Costante 30-Mar-1970 to 09-Oct-2023
- Norberto Crisostomo 06-Jun-1943 to 06-Oct-2023
- Alice Sui-Pao Chou 27-Dec-1943 to 05-Oct-2023
- Vera Carrie Francis 13-Sep-1927 to 06-Oct-2023
- Alfred Joseph Gallant 25-Jul-1935 to 05-Oct-2023
- Marcel Girouard 10-Apr-1954 to 09-Oct-2023
- Ruth Cecilia Gruner (nee Kirk) 23-Sep-1933 to 10-Oct-2023
- Caryl Mary Jones (nee O'Beirne) 18-Oct-1954 to 06-Oct-2023
- Mei Mei Lee 07-Jul-1935 to 05-Oct-2023
- Mary Agnes Mason Passed away on October 7th 2023.
- Donn Marquez 07-Jan-1980 to 05-Oct-2023
- Martini Moors 13-Nov-1930 to 08-Oct-2023
- Vita Montalbano 13-Nov-1946 to 10-Oct-2023
- Hok Liang Oey 02-Jul-1945 to 07-Oct-2023
- Jeanette Anne Perkins (nee Johnston) 24-May-1933 to 07-Oct-2023
- Jane Taylor 27-Dec-1932 to 28-Sep-2023
- Jerome Wiebe18-Sep-1934 to 04-Oct-2023
- Maria Yon 08-Dec-1926 to 10-Oct-2023
- Marjorie Anne Cluett 30-Aug-1936 to 08-Oct-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.