Oakville lives lived September 13 to 19

Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from September 13 to 19. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- John Burke 02-Jun-1932 to 14-Sep-2023
- Ed Couto 27-Mar-1962 to 17-Sep-2023
- Emil Demeter 15-Jan-1959 to 16-Sep-2023
- Jacqueline Doiron 27-Aug-1930 to 18-Sep-2023
- Daniel "Danny" Elias 04-Dec-1939 to 19-Sep-2023
- Alfredo Esperas 11-May-1946 to 17-Sep-2023
- George Farrugia 14-Apr-1952 to 18-Sep-2023
- Teresa Grabowska 29-Jul-1940 to 18-Sep-2023
- John Hazel 07-Sep-1928 to 19-Sep-2023
- Gregory Meligrigoris 15-Aug-1971 to 19-Sep-2023
- John Angus Pearston 02-Oct-1938 to 16-Sep-2023
- Morris (Moe) Henry Rockcliffe 17-Jun-1936 to 15-Sep-2023
- David Shamess 15-Feb-1950 to 14-Sep-2023
- Halina Solecki 05-Oct-1934 to 13-Sep-2023
- Vincenzo Strippoli 02-Jan-1932 to 18-Sep-2023
- Ursula Thomsen 11-May-1929 to 15-Sep-2023
- Margherita "Rita" Trigiani 19-Dec-1945 to 17-Sep-2023
- Draga (Danica) Vukovic 28-Feb-1932 to 13-Sep-2023
- John West 29-Jan-1939 to 16-Sep-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.