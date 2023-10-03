Oakville lives lived September 20 to 26

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from September 20 to 26. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Audrey Campbell 23-Jul-1920 to 22-Sep-2023
- John Hugh Cole 03-Apr-1939 to 25-Sep-2023
- Jose Henrique Fonseca 26-May-1950 to 22-Sep-2023
- Jared Gasparotto 28-Aug-1990 to 21-Sep-2023
- Patricia Anne Hammill 18-Jul-1947 to 20-Sep-2023
- Tom Hill 15-May-1935 to 22-Sep-2023
- Souad Jirjes 28-Oct-1933 to 23-Sep-2023
- Amar Kaur 11-Sep-1924 to 21-Sep-2023
- Violeta Leavens 15-Jun-1974 to 22-Sep-2023
- Mario Lopes 17-Sep-1929 to 20-Sep-2023
- Ernest Macculoch 12-Sep-1930 to 26-Sep-2023
- Michael Mills Passed away on 20-Sep-2023
- Joel Morin 03-Sep-1995 to 22-Sep-2023
- Lynn Munro Passed away on 25-Sep-2023
- Carlo D'Ovidio 20-Dec-1941 to 26-Sep-2023
- Anwar Salib 25-Oct-1940 to 24-Sep-2023
- John Angus Pearston 02-Oct-1938 to 16-Sep-2023
- Prudencia O. Pelareja-Cuevas 06-Oct-1923 to 22-Sep-2023
- Stella Skarmoutsos 06-Aug-1946 to 22-Sep-2023
- Simon John D'Souza 15-Aug-1933 to 25-Sep-2023
- Luigi Tuccillo 06-May-1963 to 20-Sep-2023
- Christina Vlantis 01-Jul-1947 to 24-Sep-2023
- Johanne Woods 24-Jun-1943 to 20-Sep-2023
- Theresa Wirkowski 08-Oct-1933 to 26-Sep-2023
- Marjorie Helen Wilton 28-May-1933 to 24-Sep-2023
- Greg Young 09-Feb-1956 to 26-Sep-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.