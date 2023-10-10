Oakville lives lived September 27 to October 3

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from September 27 to October 3. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Nirmal Bhathal 08-Nov-1950 to 27-Sep-2023
- Boysie Chotai 23-Nov-1942 to 28-Sep-2023
- Krishan Chopra 01-Jan-1927 to 30-Sep-2023
- Jorge Cortes 21-Dec-1967 to 30-Sep-2023
- Clarence Hermas Craig 04-Oct-1938 to 28-Sep-2023
- Irgene Dawson 09-Feb-1940 to 28-Sep-2023
- Harold Eady 08-Jun-1930 to 29-Sep-2023
- Luca Stephen Francescutti 16-Aug-2023 to 29-Sep-2023
- Dolores Gravel 09-Dec-1932 to 28-Sep-2023
- Kathleen (Kay) Rose Jamieson 26-Dec-1933 to 27-Sep-2023
- Shantagavri Joshi 20-Sep-1926 to 02-Oct-2023
- Austin Noronha 20-Jan-1946 to 02-Oct-2023
- Ennio Maniccia 22-May-1931 to 03-Oct-2023
- Margaret McGillivray 04-Oct-1941 to 28-Sep-2023
- Maria Angelica Reyes San Martin 12-Mar-1957 to 02-Oct-2023
- Jose Pacheco 13-Jul-1942 to 27-Sep-2023
- Charles Alfred Robinson 27-Jul-1928 to 29-Sep-2023
- Darin Michael Scanzano 30-Dec-1960 to 29-Sep-2023
- Noemia Da Silva 28-Oct-1932 to 02-Oct-2023
- Joaquim Soares 21-Jul-1957 to 30-Sep-2023
- Jane Taylor 27-Dec-1932 to 28-Sep-2023
- Frances Mary Thompson 25-Nov-1929 to 01-Oct-2023
- Roman Zareba 17-Oct-1942 to 02-Oct-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.