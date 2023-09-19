Oakville lives lived September 6 to 12

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from September 6 to 12. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Berta Algieri 14-Oct-1926 to 08-Sep-2023
- Donald Craig 08-Apr-1943 to 09-Sep-2023
- Dorothy Blanche Crosier (nee Goddard) 26-Jan-1933 to 09-Sep-2023
- Winklet May DaCosta 13-Oct-1946 to 09-Sep-2023
- Dr. Blair Robert Ferguson 15-Jun-1945 to 08-Sep-2023
- Jo-Anne Goyder (nee Brawley) 28-Jun-1949 to 11-Sep-2023
- Stefano Gulizia 25-May-1977 to 11-Sep-2023
- Kanta Khanna 09-Sep-1939 to 06-Sep-2023
- Margot Leclaire 28-Dec-1935 to 07-Sep-2023
- Charles Maxwell 16-Jul-1967 to 10-Sep-2023
- James Ebenezer Morgan 22-May-1935 to 08-Sep-2023
- John Moss Sr. 22-May-1936 to 07-Sep-2023
- Rola Plummer 04-May-1929 to 10-Sep-2023
- Kenneth Charles Riepert 16-May-1935 to 08-Sep-2023
- Leonard George Romans 09-Feb-1941 to 12-Sep-2023
- Russell Ashley "Russ" Searle 24-Jun-1938 to 09-Sep-2023
- Milan Vasalic 29-Jul-1940 to 12-Sep-2023
- Klavs Manfreds Zichmanis 16-Mar-1945 to 06-Sep-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.