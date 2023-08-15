Oakville lives lived August 2 to 8

×
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from August 2 to 8. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Michael S. O'Brien 15-Jul-1943 to 06-Aug-2023
- Jeroslava Naroslawna "Jerry" Danylchuk 16-Apr-1933 to 08-Aug-2023
- Stanley Wilfred "Wilf" Inglehart - 25 -Jan-1926 to 07-Aug-2023
- Frances Keeble 18-Feb-1939 to 05-Aug-2023
- Chandulal Kotecha 22-Sep-1936 to 07-Aug-2023
- Trish Eva Laurie 28-Aug-1980 to 05-Aug-2023
- Lan Tuyet Ly 10-Oct-1930 to 04-Aug-2023
- Zan Lyon 03-May-1948 to 05-Aug-2023
- Rose McCurdy 22-Oct-1929 to 08-Aug-2023
- Stephen Oh 26-Oct-1955 to 08-Jul-2023
- Giuseppe "Joe" Pafundi 16-Feb-1929 to 03-Aug-2023
- Caroline Polito 04-May-1931 to 02-Aug-2023
- Eric Ross 10-May-1950 to 04-Aug-2023
- Evert Van Sloten 16-Jan-1937 to 05-Aug-2023
- Nam Thuan 15-Nov-1957 to 04-Aug-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.
