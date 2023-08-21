Oakville lives lived August 9 to 15

×
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from August 9 to 15. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Fernando Andrade 04-May-1940 to 11-Aug-2023
- Rodelio Arellano 08-Jun-1950 to 10-Aug-2023
- Maria Bencich 25-Oct-1938 to 12-Aug-2023
- Savino Cadamuro 13-Sep-1938 to 15-Aug-2023
- Martha Susan Coakwell 04-Feb-1946 to 11-Aug-2023
- Mario Delucia 05-Apr-1953 to 13-Aug-2023
- Milton Vincent Duffey 25-Jul-1927 to 16-Aug-2023
- Guido Joseph Galea 13-Dec-1954 to 12-Aug-2023
- Graham Jardine 11-Aug-1953 to 12-Jul-2023
- Herminia Natale 30-Jun-1940 to 12-Aug-2023
- Antonio Odorico 13-Aug-1923 to 12-Aug-2023
- Aida Osborn 20-Oct-1950 to 13-Aug-2023
- James "Edwin" Patterson 29-Oct-1942 to 14-Aug-2023
- Katherine "Kathy" Barbara Petford 24-Oct-1954 to 11-Aug-2023
- Manuel Rebelo 08-Nov-1927 to 13-Aug-2023
- Liam Mackenzie Reynolds 14-Jan-1992 to 11-Aug-2023
- Mrs. Hoan Xot Tran 07-Feb-1942 to 14-Aug-2023
- Ngoc Tran 01-May-1956 to 14-Aug-2023
- Herbert Spencer Williams 01-May-1927 to 09-Aug-2023
- Elizabeth Joan Woolmer 20-Apr-1939 to 11-Aug-2023
- Lei "Yo" "Leo" Ye 29-Nov-1972 to 14-Aug-2023
- Margaret Zanolla 30-Jul-1930 to 15-Aug-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.
