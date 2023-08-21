Oakville lives lived August 9 to 15

× Expand Strauss Western on Unsplash

Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from August 9 to 15. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.

Names are listed alphabetically by last name.

If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.

