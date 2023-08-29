Oakville lives lived August 16 to 22

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from August 16 to 22. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Roberto De Angelis 12-Mar-1939 to 19-Aug-2023
- Angie Bradley 15-Aug-1957 to 21-Aug-2023
- Milton Vincent Duffey 25-Jul-1927 to 16-Aug-2023
- Jean Armour Facciol 12-Dec-1933 to 20-Aug-2023
- Argentina Ferrara 20-Feb-1934 to 19-Aug-2023
- Guido Joseph Galea 13-Dec-1954 to 12-Aug-2023
- Cathrine "Maureen" Gurr 09-Aug-1942 to 22-Aug-2023
- Elly Honig 04-Jan-1935 to 19-Aug-2023
- Alan Jones 01-Jul-1945 to 19-Aug-2023
- Beryl Joan Jones (nee Bishop) 03-Nov-1932 to 22-Aug-2023
- Graham Kirkwood 21-Mar-1969 to 18-Aug-2023
- Len F. Collins "Lennie" 01-May-1946 to 16-Aug-2023
- Heun Lee 26-Jan-1930 to 18-Aug-2023
- Amalia Di Michele 06-Jan-1936 to 18-Aug-2023
- May Peacock 03-Apr-1931 to 21-Aug-2023
- David Pitkanen 25-Jan-1985 to 18-Aug-2023
- Christa Pauline Teufel Passed away on 17-Aug-2023
- Michael Welch 19-Jul-1953 to 21-Aug-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.
