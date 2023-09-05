Oakville lives lived August 23 to 29

×
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from August 23 to 29. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Olivia Maria Azavedo 23-Jun-1942 to 27-Aug-2023
- Mona Bouliane 06-Oct-1963 to 28-Aug-2023
- Darren Grant Buchan 20-Nov-1969 to 26-Aug-2023
- Gilda Mary Brost 11-Mar-1929 to 29-Aug-2023
- Brian John Clark 25-Mar-1960 to 26-Aug-2023
- Draginja "Baba" Duric 12-Jul-1936 to 27-Aug-2023
- Douglas Ferguson 01-Jul-1951 to 25-Aug-2023
- Vittoria Giannuzzi 15-Mar-1936 to 25-Aug-2023
- Cecil Ray Inglehart 21-Jul-1929 to 24-Aug-2023
- Barbara Louise Labbett (nee Parsons) 12-Dec-1936 to 24-Aug-2023
- Anthony John Last 24-Aug-1928 to 29-Aug-2023
- Clifford John Lawson Maclean 20-Nov-1941 to 24-Aug-2023
- Hazel Marino 19-Feb-1939 to 26-Aug-2023
- William "Bill" McEwan 10-Jul-1940 to 26-Aug-2023
- Joan Crystal McEwen 24-Dec-1934 to 29-Aug-2023
- Arnawaz Nanavati 21-Jun-1935 to 29-Aug-2023
- Dr. Imedla Sta Ana Pilar 28-Jan-1966 to 29-Aug-2023
- Dora Roman 25-Jun-1951 to 27-Aug-2023
- Elfriede Wendland 01-May-1933 to 26-Aug-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.
