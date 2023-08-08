Oakville lives lived July 26 to August 1

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from July 26 to August 1. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Cody Conway 18-Dec-1991 to 30-Jul-2023
- Anthony (Tony) Davies 27-Sep-1935 to 31-Jul-2023
- Balbina Goulart 25-Oct-1927 to 01-Aug-2023
- Joseph Grant Donnelly 23-Mar-1927 to 01-Aug-2023
- Meg Hardman 12-Nov-1944 to 29-Jul-2023
- Shirley Marie Hayton 15-Jan-1937 to 28-Jul-2023
- Alfonso Jr. "Chito" Perez Joson 26-Oct-1954 to 29-Jul-2023
- Macaria Lachica 10-Apr-1946 to 29-Jul-2023
- Roberto Molignano 21-Jun-1933 to 27-Jul-2023
- Phyllis Nicholson 02-Jul-1941 to 27-Jul-2023
- Rose Marie Norris 16-Oct-1944 to 29-Jul-2023
- Luis Pereira 11-Sep-1970 to 26-Jul-2023
- Carl Phillips 29-May-1937 to 30-Jul-2023
- Rohini Ratnayake 26-Jun-1938 to 26-Jul-2023
- Adua Scalena 16-Dec-1935 to 31-Jul-2023
- Daniel Sibley 22-Oct-1951 to 26-Jul-2023
- Robert William Syme 16-Apr-1937 to 31-Jul-2023
- Sandra Taylor 21-Sep-1947 to 28-Jul-2023
- Raymond Tourout 10-Nov-1950 to 23-Jul-2023
- Helen Tse 30-Jul-1949 to 29-Jul-2023
- Zdravko Vasilevski 27-Mar-1931 to 26-Jul-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.
