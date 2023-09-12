Oakville lives lived August 30 to Sept. 5

×
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from August 30 to September 5. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- William "Bill" Auld 04-Nov-1952 to 02-Sep-2023
- Fermina Mimi De Asis-Borg 26-Jun-1947 to 02-Sep-2023
- Dr. Subir Bandyopadhyay 26-Jan-1947 to 30-Aug-2023
- Jeanne Chrzanowski 27-Sep-1949 to 31-Aug-2023
- Isobel "Izzie" Jean Fedosoff 18-Oct-1938 to 31-Aug-2023
- Dhanlaxmi Jani 09-Apr-1931 to 04-Sep-2023
- Julie Jarvis14-Jan-1937 to 01-Sep-2023
- Paolo Lepore 06-Apr-1944 to 31-Aug-2023
- Antonietta Mallozzi 30-Jan-1925 to 31-Aug-2023
- Meryl Elizabeth Mitchell 27-Jul-1937 to 05-Sep-2023
- David Shiels 04-Aug-1948 to 01-Sep-2023
- Elizabeth "Betty" Todd 23-Mar-1933 to 01-Sep-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.