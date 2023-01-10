Oakville Lives Lived Dec 31 - Jan 04

×
Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from December 31, 2022 to January 4, 2022. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by their last name.
- Herbert Pinili Artes 24-Nov-1928 to 31-Dec-2022
- Katy Bhadha 21-Jul-1933 to 02-Jan-2023
- Lai Hing Chan 01-Feb-1942 to 03-Jan-2023
- Jürgen Eggert 28-Jan-1936 to 31-Dec-2022
- Honorato Figueiredo 09-Mar-1925 to 31-Dec-2022
- Donald Ross Goodale 24-May-1934 to 04-Jan-2023
- Susan Lamers 31-Jan-1941 to 1 Jan 2023
- Florinda Luciana 13-Nov-1934 to 31-Dec-2022
- Gavin Luk 23-Jun-1967 to 04-Jan-2023
- Daniel (Don) McNeil 15-Nov-1926 to 01-Jan-2023
- Noemia Rebelo 10-Nov-1930 to 02-Jan-2023
- Helmut Schmidt 01-Dec-1928 - 01-Jan-2023
- Richard Nelson Seibel (66-years-old) passed on 3-Jan-2023
- Elsie Ethel Winnifred Soule 01-Nov-1931 - 03-Jan-2023
- Shirley Irene Whitcombe 05-Aug-1927 to 02-Jan-2023
