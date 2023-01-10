Oakville Lives Lived Dec 31 - Jan 04

× Expand Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash

Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from December 31, 2022 to January 4, 2022. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.

Names are listed alphabetically by their last name.

If you wish to place an obituary in Oakville News, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.