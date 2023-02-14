Oakville Lives Lived Feb 2 to 8

×
Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from January 19 to 24, 2023. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by their last name.
- Turhan George Bourne 15-Jan-1950 to 06-Feb-2023
- Jose Do Couto 14-Mar-1947 to 03-Feb-2023
- Pera Debono 21-Nov-1932 to 02-Feb-2023
- Suzanne Mary Monaghan 16-May-1941 to 07-Feb-2023
- Thelma Lewis 05-Aug-1929 to 03-Feb-2023
- Narcisa "Nancy" Loanzon 28-Oct-1953 to 03-Feb-2023
- Anna Lollo 07-May-1930 to 06-Feb-2023
- Anna Marangi 17-Jul-1936 to 08-Feb-2023
- Shelly Ann Maynard 13-Feb-1972 to 07-Feb-2023
- Leonida "Mary" Membrere 13-Jan-1937 to 08-Feb-2023
- James Miller 25-Feb-1927 to 06-Feb-2023
- Shirley Palomares 27-Nov-1936 to 08-Feb-2023
- Pia Pocellato (Marchesan) 29-Jul1928 to 08-Feb-2023
- Jose Leite Rebelo 25-Sep-1932 to 02-Feb-2023
- Gretel Wallace Skuce birthdate unknown to 07-Feb-2023
- Alfredo De Sousa 18-Mar-1939 to 05-Feb-2023
- David Stables 14-July-1938 to 06-Feb-2023
- Beryl Vaughan Teare 13-May-1933 to 08-Feb-2023
- Erik Victor Terp 19-Jun-1924 to 05-Feb-2023
- Ivan Tomljenovic 04-Apr-1942 to 08-Feb-2023
- Donald Hugh Wigley 29-Jan-1922 to 02-Feb-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.