Oakville Lives Lived Feb 9 to 15

×
Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from February 9 to 15, 2023. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by their last name.
- Jeffrey Adams 24-Oct-1962 to 11-Feb-2023
- Fausto "Reginald" Aranjo 16-Jul-1940 to 09-Feb-2023
- Paul Albert Attwater 27-Apr-1958 to 10-Feb-2023
- James Grant Booth 16-May-1955 to 09-Feb-2023
- George White Bowes 06-Jul-1921 to 15-Feb-2023
- Sonia Chopra 14-Jun-1944 to 15-Feb-2023
- Maria Eulalia Costa 05-May-1937 to 15-Feb-2023
- Harry Dempster 11-Feb-1930 to 15-Feb-2023
- Seymour Elijah Edwards 18-Feb-1935 to 12-Feb-2023
- Maria Filice 01-Oct-1927 to 09-Feb-2023
- Giovanni Fortino 24-Jun-1931 to 10-Feb-2023
- Eric Fulsang 26-May-1937 to 13-Feb-2023
- Chuck Yuen Lau 19-Sep-1938 to 14-Feb-2023
- Anita Malinowski 14-Jun-1938 to 11-Feb-2023
- Alfio Pace 18-Mar-1930 to 10-Feb-2023
- John Pochwalowski 18-Dec-1956 to 10-Feb-2023
- Audrey "Lorraine" Redshaw 19-Apr-1929 to 10 -Feb-2023
- Manuel Antonio Simao 20-Oct-1935 to 11-Feb-2023
- Anne Winterburn 17-Sep-1954 to 14-Feb-2023
- Chris Wisner 26-Jun-1967 to 09-Feb-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.