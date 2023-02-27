Oakville Lives Lived Feb 16 to 22

×
Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from February 16 to 22, 2023. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by their last name.
- Janet Lenahan - Briggs 29-Jun-1931 to 18-Feb-2023
- Concetta Maria Cachia 25-Jan-1949 to 22-Feb-2023
- Donna Mary Canzi 10-Dec-1941 to 19-Feb-2023
- Eleanor Louise Challacombe 17-Jan-1925 to 18-Feb-2023
- Ray Winston Chan 23-May-1934 to 24-Feb-2023
- Shirley Marie Kirwan 14-Mar-1933 to 18-Feb-2023
- Alda Pereira 10-Nov-1961 to 19-Feb-2023
- David Michael Silverthorne 15-Dec-1944 to 24-Feb-2023
- Myrtle Tovell (nee Pell) 27-Feb-1920 to 21-Feb-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.