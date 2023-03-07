Oakville lives lived Feb. 23 to Mar. 1

×
Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from February 22 to March 1, 2023. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by their last name.
- Maureen Anne Barclay 15-Jul-1935 to 01-Mar-2023
- Dumitru Botina 23-Dec-1962 to 01-Mar-2023
- Ray Winston Chan 23-May-1934 to 24-Feb-2023
- Dolores Lorraine Guthrie 20-Nov-1929 to 26-Feb-2023
- Joleen McKean 05-Feb-1952 to 26-Feb-2023
- Maria Perieteanu 01-Nov-1947 to 28-Feb-2023
- John Scheepers 19-May-1962 to 24-Feb-2023
- Allan Sills 22-Apr-1938 to 23-Feb-2023
- David Michael Silverthorne 15-Dec-1944 to 24-Feb-2023
- Judy Yuk Ping Wong 17-Feb-1935 to 26-Feb-2023
- Richard (Rick) Youngs 23-Jul-1953 to 26-Feb-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.