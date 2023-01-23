Oakville Lives Lived Jan 12 to 18

×
Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from January 12 to 18, 2023. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by their last name.
- Dragoslav Bojkovic 25-Nov-1938 to 19-Jan-2023
- Maria Cabral 02-Apr-1940 to 17-Jan-2023
- Iva Maria Cabral 10-Apr-1931 to 17-Jan-2023
- Everaldo Carvalho 04-Mar-1957 to 13-Jan-2023
- Kasimir Leonard Charabin 15-May-1935 to 16-Jan-2023
- Noreen Cichuttek 04-Jun-1935 to to 15-Jan-2023
- Janina Dutkiewicz 21-Sep-1950 to 18-Jan-2023
- Norbina Ferreira 10-Sep-1933 to 18-Jan-2023
- Michelle Gatti 01-Jul-1934 to 13-Jan-2023
- Alice Hartley 21-Jul-1927 to 14-Jan-2023
- Domenic Ieraci 24-May-1934 to 08-Jan-2023
- Filomena Imperiale 09-Feb-1934 to 13-Jan-2023
- Jack (Jakob) Jagt 15-Sep-1942 to 18-Jan-2023
- Wladyslawa Kulesza 09-Jun-1936 to 15-Jan-2023
- Roger Leveque 25-Jun-1932 to 14-Jan-2023
- Agerico Malig 04-Nov-1951 to 17-Jan-2023
- David James McVety 07-Mar-1943 to 16-Jan-2023
- Vera Posavac 30-Mar-1940 to 16-Jan-2023
- Doreen Mary Scott 23-May-1926 to 16-Jan-2023
- Jose Carlos Silva 27-Oct-1951 to 17-Jan-2023
- Ivan Sudac 16-May-1946 to 20-Jan-2023
- Roy St.Clair Swindells 16-Jun-1935 to 18-Jan-2023
- Eireen Asad Talati 25-Jul-1943 to 20-Jan-2023
- Evanthia Tsapas 17-Apr-1946 to 18-Jan-2023
If you wish to place an obituary in Oakville News, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.