Oakville Lives Lived Jan 19 to 24

Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from January 19 to 24, 2023. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by their last name.
- Nabih Aboutarie 03-Aug-1945 to 20-Jan-2023
- Dragoslav Bojkovic 25-Nov-1938 to 19-Jan-2023
- Joseph "Joe" Burns 17-Jan-1935 to 22-Jan-2023
- Carrol Norquay 10-Oct-1944 to 24-Jan-2023
- Nanxiang Peng 07-Mar-1941 to 24-Jan-2023
- Phyllis Diana Russell 24-Mar-1941 to 21-Jan-2023
- Noella Rutley 25-Dec-1918 to 23-Jan-2023
- Carol Staple 04-Jul-1933 to 20-Jan-2023
- Ivan Sudac 16-May-1946 to 20-Jan-2023
- Eireen Asad Talati 25-Jul-1943 to 20-Jan-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.