Oakville Lives Lived Jan 25 to Feb 01

Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from January 19 to 24, 2023. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by their last name.
- Irina Ambrus19-Aug-1926 to 25-Jan-2023
- Viola Jean Anderson (nee Halliday)15-May-1929 to 31-Jan-2023
- Manuel Ferreira Branco10-Jan-1945 to 27-Jan-2023
- Kimberley Megaw-Coughlin 21-Jun-1971 to 01-Feb-2023
- Manuel "Manny" Dutra 21-Mar-1983 to 26-Jan-2023
- Artus De Freitas17-Feb-1938 to 29-Jan-2023
- Ritchelle Hojilla17-Oct-1971 to 26-Jan-2023
- Louis Lajos (Lou) Kulcsar 28-Sep-1929 to 28-Jan-2023
- Bojan Manojlovic 30-Sep-1981 to 29-Jan-2023
- Jessie McEwan 14-Jul-1952 to 25-Jan-2023
- Beverley McKay 11-Nov-1939 to 30-Jan-2023
- Giuseppe Renato Morosin (Renato) 07-May-1940 to 01-Feb-2023
- Dr. Seiji Mio 23-Dec-1956 to 27-Jan-2023
- Mila Tom 28-Nov-1952 to 29-Jan-2023
- Antonietta Toteda 01-Jun-1953 to 28-Jan-2023
- Pasquale Tucciarone 28-Jun-1941 to 27 -Jan-2023
- Antonia Rios 13-Jun-1943 to 28-Jan-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.