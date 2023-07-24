Oakville lives lived July 12 to 18

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from July 12 to 18. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- John Andrade 06-Mar-1933 to 14-Jul-2023
- Kenneth Thomas Agg 01-Mar-1930 to 12-Jul-2023
- Ingrid Bonning (nee Cordua) 17-May-1943 to 17-Jul-2023
- Giuseppe (Pino) Caricari 05-Jun-1942 to 12-Jul-2023
- Evelyn Cross 03-Oct-1939 to 14-Jul-2023
- Roy Kenneth Vincent Gonzalo Colina 17-Feb-1928 to 15-Jul-2023
- John Hercus 26-Feb-1959 to 16-Jul-2023
- Dennis Ho Hing 16-Jun-1936 to 15-Jul-2023
- David Andrew Gibson Kidston 21-Oct-1970 to 13-Jul-2023
- John Larke 07-Jun-1928 to 18-Jul-2023
- Dr. Frank Lipson 19-Jun-1939 to 12-Jul-2023
- Graziela Melo 12-Nov-1953 to 15-Jul-2023
- Patricia Mletzko 31-Jan-1946 to 14-Jul-2023
- Claudia Maria Barbara Murphy 03-Oct-1957 to 17-Jul-2023
- Roberto Pellegrino 18-Apr-1941 to 18-Jul-2023
- Vercie Royer 09-Mar-1939 to 12-Jul-2023
- Victor Emanuel Scott 22-Aug-1936 to 15-Jul-2023
- Kewal Sharma 01-Feb-1940 to 17-Jul-2023
- Yick Hung So 26-Feb-1945 to 17-Jul-2023
- Johan "Joe" De Vogel 23-Apr-1954 to 16-Jul-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.
