Oakville lives lived July 19 to 25

Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from July 19 to 25. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Mahadaye Bhimsingh 09-Jan-1939 to 21-Jul-2023
- Estrella Madrigal Catral 24-Feb-1930 to 23-Jul-2023
- Ji Soo Choi 17-Sep-1994 to 25-Jul-2023
- Russell Clarke 18-Aug-1924 to 19-Jul-2023
- R. Kent Gillespie 09-Sep-1949 to 21-Jul-2023
- Art Gomez 13-May-1946 to 23-Jul-2023
- Mary Hurley 23-Dec-1948 to 22-Jul-2023
- Vojna Jankovic 14-Mar-1941 to 19-Jul-2023
- Walter "Wally" Kerns 05-Apr-1941 to 20-Jul-2023
- Susan Lynes 10-Sep-1949 to 20-Jul-2023
- John Harold Marlatt 25-Sep-1948 to 24-Jul-2023
- Jamnadas Chatrabuj Masrani 16-Feb-1931 to 21-Jul-2023
- James Allan Matthew 06-May-1934 to 21-Jul-2023
- Niko Mitrushi 13-Sep-1931 to 20-Jul-2023
- Claudia Maria Barbara Murphy 03-Oct-1957 to 17-Jul-2023
- Maria Di Risio 16-Jun-1930 to 23-Jul-2023
- Felicitas Rivera 23-Nov-1935 to 23-Jul-2023
- Anoop Singh 11-Dec-1982 to 21-Jul-2023
- Teresa Taddeo 11-Oct-1935 to 23-Jul-2023
- Raymond Tourout 10-Nov-1950 to 23-Jul-2023
- Zdravko Vasilevski 27-Mar-1931 to 26-Jul-2023
- Jamie Williamson 22-May-1986 to 20-Jul-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.
