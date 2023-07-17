Oakville lives lived July 5 to 11

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from July 5 to 11. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Elia Ablahad 01-Jul-1932 to 10-Jul-2023
- Daniel Ahn 03-Jul-1973 to 07-Jul-2023
- Linda Diane Dudzik 07-Jul-1951 to 07-Jul-2023
- Jose Fereira Goulart 09-Apr-1931 to 06-Jul-2023
- Margaret Ann Grace Freitas19-Mar-1977 to 09-Jul-2023
- Dawn Hall 08-Aug-1961 to 10-Jul-2023
- Patricia Hopkins 09-Aug-1947 to 08-Jul-2023
- Gordon Kaitting 01-Jun-1954 to 07-Jul-2023
- Lance Kemp 24-Sep-1939 to 08-Jul-2023
- Elsie Ellen Elizabeth Kossatz 14-Jan-1925 to 09-Jul-2023
- Trần Kim Lang 10-Apr-1947 to 07-Jul-2023
- Cecile Elizabeth Mackoe (Nee Therriault) 28-May-1938 to 05-Jul-2023
- Cesare Marangi 22-Dec-1931 to 05-Jul-2023
- Antonio Luis Marteleira 08-Jun-1927 to 06-Jul-2023
- John Conner McClure 14-Jul-1995 to 09-Jul-2023
- Charles Daniel Murphy 26-Jul-1948 to 09-Jul-2023
- Mario Alberto Nunez 26-May-1982 to 08-Jul-2023
- Valentino Ocampo 21-May-1938 to 08-Jul-2023
- Riley Rancourt 03-Oct-1992 to 09-Jul-2023
- Tomo Ratković 05-Aug-1948 to 07-Jul-2023
- Egidio Luigi Romanello 25-Dec-1925 to 10-Jul-2023
- Livio Sala 23-Sep-1935 to 11-Jul-2023
- Hans Theodor Sauer 14-Sep-1934 to 05-Jul-2023
- Victor Silva 09-Apr-1932 to 05-Jul-2023
- Margaret Jane Warren (nee Loughran) Passed away on July 11th 2023
- Aldona Mary Windeler (nee Eismantas) Passed away on July 5th 2023
- Pui How Yee 11-Aug-1928 to 10-Jul-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.