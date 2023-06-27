Oakville lives lived June 14 to 20

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from June 14 to 20. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Charles Stafford Beanland 28-Jun-1939 to 16-Jun-2023
- Agam Nibber Chhina 07-Aug-1980 to 18-Jun-2023
- Basil St. Croix 15-Jun-1947 to 18-Jun-2023
- Margaret Mary "Meg" Dias 06-Jun-1951 to 18-Jun-2023
- Nabil Dikranjian 25-Apr-1957 to 18-Jun-2023
- Joseph John Donaldson Sr. 05-Feb-1936 to 14-Jun-2023
- Ruth Dovenor 26-May-1932 to 18-Jun-2023
- Annie Drilon 09-Jul-1968 to 20-Jun-2023
- Carla Costa Fernandes-Cirelli 17-Feb-1971 to 14-Jun-2023
- Anita Louise Flaherty (nee Wilson) 03-Jul-1942 to 20-Jun-2023
- Blanche Mary Kaunds 17-Jan-1935 to 17-Jun-2023
- Ada Marchant 01-Dec-1947 to 18-Jun-2023
- Fred George Moore 01-Sep-1943 to 18-Jun-2023
- Mariano Salvo 02-Jun-1927 to 20-Jun-2023
- Maria "Mimika" Srnec 29-Mar-1941 to 14-june-2023
- Maria Da Esperanca Pereira 12-Jun-1930 to 20-Jun-2023
- William Reaume 29-Apr-1947 to 19-Jun-2023
- Robert William Watson 03-Nov-1962 to 15-Jun-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.