Oakville lives lived June 28 to July 4

Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from June 28 to July 4. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Laurie Cadieux 24-Mar-1954 to 03-Jul-2023
- Dorene Collier 17-Mar-1933 to 30-Jun-2023
- Maria Costa 24-Jun-1937 to 01-Jul-2023
- Virginia Cuaresma 16-Jan-1945 to 04-Jul-2023
- Willo (Grace Wilhimine Dinovo) 07-Jan-1935 to 28-Jun-2023
- John Gan 17-Jun-1936 to 02-Jul-2023
- Milivoj "Mike" Lazic 04-Apr-1961 to 01-Jul-2023
- Dorothy Mitchell 21-Apr-1931 to 28-Jun-2023
- Frank Nishimura 26-May-1930 to 28-Jun-2023
- Miroslawa "Mira" Ozimek 24-Feb-1954 to 04-Jul-2023
- William Reaume 29-Apr-1947 to 19-Jun-2023
- Robert Riviere 03-May-1941 to 03-Jul-2023
- Fernando Santos 24-May-1931 to 29-Jun-2023
- Peter Kwok Yan So 14-Jan-1943 to 03-Jul-2023
- Maria Sobolewski 20-Mar-1934 to 29-Jun-2023
- Erik Svendsen 14-Nov-1945 to 30-Jun-2023
- Stephen Sweetman 27-Jan-1958 to 28-Jun-2023
- Bill Thomson 27-Jul-1934 to 01-Jul-2023
- Diane Woolfe 06-Oct-1952 to 04-Jun-2023
- Udo Ernst Friesen 25-Apr-1933 to 30-Jun-2023
- John Eliopulos 15-Aug-1932 to 04-Jul-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.