Oakville lives lived June 7 to 13

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from June 7 to 13. We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Antonio Almeida 11-Feb-1944 to 09-Jun-2023
- Marjorie Ann Batchelor 25-Jun-1931 to 10-Jun-2023
- Tomas Bleho 06-Feb-1976 to 13-Jun-2023
- Elenor Burke 15-Apr-1946 to 09-Jun-2023
- Claudio Vincenzo Carbone 15-Feb-1969 to 11-Jun-2023
- Marguerite Alice Collins 05-Apr-1919 to 08-Jun-2023
- Brigitte Crane 22-Jun-1928 to 07-Jun-2023
- Manuel "Manny" Cresencia 22-Jan-1941 to 07-Jun-2023
- Yelitza Rincon De Fernandez 01-Aug-1956 to 09-Jun-2023
- Allan Mackay Gunn 23-Feb-1943 to 08-Jun-2023
- Gladys Kachkowski 01-Jan-1944 to 11-Jun-2023
- Narinder Kaur 10-Jan-1938 to 07-Jun-2023
- Patricia Anne McCormick 11-Mar-1937 to 08-Jun-2023
- Bruno Meiusi 18-Dec-1951 to 12-Jun-2023
- Kosta (Gus) Mourtos 27-Oct-1940 to 07-Jun-2023
- Irvin Nancoo 17-Mar-1948 to 13-Jun-2023
- Donna Roberts 16-Apr-1950 to 11-Jun-2023
- Angela Roscheck 06-Apr-1926 to 13-Jun-2023
- Sheldon Teague 25-Feb-1997 to 07-Jun-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.