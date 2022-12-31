Superstar high school students earn accolades from Oakville Optimist Club

Photo provided by Oakville Optimist Club Youth Appreciation 22-23 - 1

Oakville is home to notable community events, with members of our town ensuring this neighbourhood stands strong in safety, community spirit, well-being, and hospitality.

Some of the bright individuals who have made an impact for the positive this year are none other than Oakville's youth.

The Tom McNaught Oakville Optimist Club Youth Appreciation Awards for 2022 were bestowed upon seven incredible youths from Oakville. Each of the recipients of the award had to display the following characteristics to be considered:

Being exceptional students in their schools.

Volunteering in their schools.

Volunteering 1000s of hours in the community,

Each winner received a certificate and a $250.00 gift card.

This year's recipients are Angela Tang, Fatima Zaidi, Gabriella Bartolo, Giuliana Zambito, Leo Hersi, Lola Chan, and Sam Appleton from the Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board.

Angela Tang - Grade 12 Student at Iroquois Ridge H.S.

Angela is involved with several clubs at school, including Student Voice, Pride Club, Debate Club, and Cookie Coders. She is also a Link Leader and participates in choir and DECA. As part of the Principal's Advisory Council, she and other student leaders advise the administration on key student issues.

Her role on the Oakville North-Burlington Youth Council allows her to advocate student concerns municipally and provincially. Angela represents the student body at School Advisory Council meetings where parents and administration discuss key school issues.

Fatima Zaidi - Grade 12 Student at White Oaks S.S.

Fatima has served as an executive member of her school's Health Organization Students of America Club for two years, creating lessons and teaching students about the medical field related to the category in which they are competing.

Fatima's involvement in Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Cooking Club, Medical Undergraduate Society and WOSS MedLife over the last few years as a participant coupled with her community projects such as LessonUp!

Learning, which provides private tutoring to elementary students, involvement with the Junior Optimist Club (JOI), serving as the 2022-23 International JOI President, attending quarterly Optimist International Executive Board meetings representing all JOI Clubs around the world have earned her one of this year’s awards.

Giuliana Zambito - Grade 12 student at St. Thomas Aquinas S.S.

Giuliana Zambito has been credited for outstanding leadership and organization skills throughout her learning journey at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Giuliana is a founding and contributing member of the Eduspark Organization, a not-for-profit virtual tutoring program that she founded during the pandemic to meet the needs of students looking for additional support. Giuliana also played a pivotal role in the execution of the 3K Run for Mental Health, which raised $1,300 for CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health).

Gabriella Bartolo - Grade 10 Student at St Ignatius of Loyola S.S.

Gabriella Bartolo believes that volunteering is an essential aspect of her life. At the age of six, she started volunteering as a girl guide. Gabriella has also volunteered with the Oakville Soccer Club's summer and PA Day camps. She contributes to the development of her school as a volunteer with Loyola's Best Buddies program.

Lola Chan - Grade 12 Student at Garth Webb S.S.

Lola Chan was nominated for outstanding achievement in volunteering. Beyond her academic excellence and extra-curricular activities, Lola has demonstrated resilience, hard work, and persistence, alongside her passion for making her community and world better.

Lola has established herself as a mentor for students and members of the community. She has contributed to early childhood development at her church, helping preschoolers develop vital speech and social skills. Lola has also volunteered for an organization dedicated to reducing the isolation and loneliness felt by seniors in care homes across Canada.

Leo Hersi - Grade 12 Student at Abbey Park H.S.

Leo has demonstrated a passion for supporting other students in his community, in and out of school. He is the Vice President of the Student Council, President of the DECA chapter, President of the HOSA chapter, and Head Executive for the Model UN team. In the community, Leo has volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada's Homework Club as a youth mentor and as the Ontario Youth Medical Society (OYMS) Director of Internal Affairs.

Moreover, Leo is also the Lead Logistics Officer for PuMP, a charity providing educational opportunities to students in the health sciences. Further still, Leo also serves as TEDx@Oakville President, the largest TEDx conference in Halton.

Sam Appleton - Grade 12 Student at Thomas A. Blakelock H.S.

Sam has been involved with many organizations, including coaching youth baseball for kids living with physical disabilities and volunteering as a swim instructor.

Sam founded "Just Like Me," a non-profit organization which aims to bring diversity and inclusion in environments where children need it the most: shelters. He selected shelters that served marginalized communities and created care packages curated to reflect their residents' diverse identities and lived experiences.

Sam also volunteered with the Gambade Medical Project, which is building a non-profit hospital in the remote village of Gambade, Haiti. As the team’s only technology specialist, Sam has successfully customized an electronic medical record system to fit the needs of the volunteers working in Haiti with Gambade. He was also T. A. Blakelock’s representative on Student Senate for the past two years.

About the Optimist Club of Oakville

The Optimist Club of Oakville is a community service organization of volunteers dedicated to their Mission Statement: "Through hope and a positive vision, we bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves." Supporting children and youth in Oakville since 1948.

Optimist clubs are members of the Optimist International service organization, celebrating the 103rd Anniversary of Optimists worldwide, dedicated to serving the youth of our communities. The Oakville Optimist Club runs numerous local and international contests, significant scholarship competitions, an annual bursary, a Junior Optimist Club, and various special events for the children and youth of Oakville, fundraising within Oakville to support these programs.

More information is available at oakvilleoptimistclub.com and on Facebook at @OptimistClubOakville.