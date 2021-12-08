“Every child is intelligent” is the motto of a newcomer mom who is now able to help other families in Oakville.

In 1980, two young mothers, Jill Snidal and Anne Day, stepped up to address a gap in early childhood support and launched Oakville Parent-Child Centre's (OPCC) first program called “Mothers are People Too” in a church basement.

Today, over 250 families participate at multiple centres across Oakville. With support from United Way Halton and Hamilton and Halton Region, through EarlyON and community partners, children receive play-based learning and their parents are given tools to better support them.

United Way funding currently supports the OPCC's Welcome Home program, which provides expertise for newcomer parents who are raising children in a new environment.

“The idea of Welcome Home is to create community, in the way that grandma’s kitchen table builds family and neighbour connections,” says Nadia Headley, the new Executive Director.

As a 7-year “New Canadian” herself, Nadia can relate. Exposed to EarlyON in Toronto, after studies in educational theory from the top down, she knew she wanted to work at the delivery point, where the family would be at the centre.

“Different aged children experience the integration into Canada differently,” she points out.

Change can disrupt a child’s development, and OPCC helps children develop self-regulation, self-awareness while encouraging self-discovery.

The effectiveness of OPCC programs is measured on elements as reduced domestic violence or improved economic engagement.

“The big challenges we are facing in society today can be traced to the formative years of any adult. While we work hard to fix the big problems and create the World We Want through the Sustainable Development Goals, we must simultaneously work at the beginning giving our children tools to advocate for themselves, communicate clearly and make micro-decisions that produce beneficial consequences.” Nadia says.

“In doing so, we work alongside other United Way agencies, like HIPPY Halton, or ArtHouse, with many of our families taking advantage of multiple services which extend the community support to each family,” adds Kim Keyser, the Executive Assistant and Community Partnership Coordinator.

“I’ve enjoyed the program because it’s given us an opportunity to meet people from different backgrounds and gain perspective on child-raising tips from other cultures", says Jessica, who recently arrived from South Africa.

"It also gave my son Matteo the opportunity to explore the area with kids his own age without direct supervision from me and this was so beneficial for him. I’ve met new friends and gained insights into coming to Canada from other countries! Thank you to the amazing staff and educators for being so kind and caring. I have never in my life come across such wonderful people and I am forever grateful!”

OPCC offers a full range of wraparound services to help parents enable their children’s development. They are a licensed childcare centre and will offer flexible childcare post-pandemic.

If children need speech pathology or have other special needs, or psychologists are indicated, OPCC can bring these resources to bear through their network of children’s services partners.

An EarlyON delivery partner, OPCC collaborates with the Town of Oakville and has facilities in the QE Park Community and Cultural Centre, 16-Mile Sports Complex, and Oakville Public Library branches.

“We offer all kinds of enrichment programming, music and art, and we are especially proud of our outdoor education, which is all season and run by the remarkable Angela Camozzi.” Nadia enthuses. "Outdoor education fosters mental health as well as physical development."

The OPCC program addresses indigenous perspectives on caring for the land, leaving nature as we find it, learning about flora and fauna. All of this contributes to building a feeling of self-worth in children, according to Nadia.

“Children feel that they are cared about and that models caring about others, and how people should relate to each other. We would like one day to have a forest school to further strengthen this programming.” Kim further explains.

OPCC must be doing a lot right. The outdoor programming is always full and has an extensive waitlist. Children come back again and again, their siblings follow, and there is even a significant amount of inter-generational engagement. Kim, for example, has worked for OPCC for three years and was herself a mom who used the programs some twenty years ago.

There is lots of continuity in the more than 30 employees of OPCC, as well as in the volunteer group, which was put on hold during the pandemic but is restarting now.

“The pandemic was a big challenge,” says Kim, “but we were one of the first agencies to get online and adapt our programs. We knew we were an essential comfort in the face of isolation. We have wonderful educators who knew the kids and were able to adapt and connect online.”

Fifty different learning kits with instruction guides were developed and are still available to be borrowed for free to support early learning at home.

“The innovation on the team is very encouraging...” chimes in Nadia “...it shows the dedication to listening closely and understanding the needs of the families as well as the commitment to meeting those needs.”

OPCC programs are not just for New Canadian families and are socio-economically agnostic: while they offer some paid programming, much is free.

EarlyON is funded by the Province of Ontario through the Region of Halton and Welcome Home by the United Way Halton and Hamilton.

“New Canadians come for their kids first,” Kim points out. “They really want to create the circumstances for their children to succeed in the new country, and that extends to helping the whole family adapt.”

OPCC has recently welcomed a full-time diversity and inclusion coordinator, Bianca Burns.

“Our goal is to unlock the new culture for the families, while at the same time valuing what they bring to the table, like their language, customs, games and of course food. All are important and all welcomed here,” says Nadia.

“Around our Welcome Home table, parents learn from community experts who can help them to navigate the various systems and structures that exist to support their families. They also benefit from the wealth and richness of knowledge shared through sharing traditional parenting techniques from around the globe, all here at OPCC,” continued Nadia.

What does it all mean for a new family at OPCC?

Nadia had the fortune to meet with mom Heidi whose parents-in-law will soon be returning to China leaving first-time parents with their eight-month-old Daniel.

“Heidi is a little nervous but grateful for the few months her extended family was here to help and even more thankful that she and her husband have made more extended family at the Welcome Home program,” Nadia shared. Her new buddy, Om, was born in the USA to recent grads from India and is now thriving in Canada.

“Om exemplifies the value of raising emotionally intelligent boys who understand that compassion is strength and they win when others are doing well. His mom Chaiatri is able to explore the world with him in a safe environment while she also gains knowledge on preparing him for school in a system she did not experience as a child. They will both be ready for school in Canada, thanks to the Welcome Home programme funded by United Way of Halton and Hamilton.”

Many of us have charities we support for personal reasons. However, there is a wide variety of needs in our community. The United Way goes to great lengths to identify these needs and find and assist vital agencies with good processes to address them. United Way funds mean these agencies can spend more of their resources helping Oakville residents and less of them looking for money. As donors, we can't know the best way to spread our donations around, but donations of all sizes from many Oakvilleans can be turned to their best effect through the United Way. And who knows when we, or someone close to us, will need help from one of these services. Our donations to the United Way ensure they will all be there for us if that day comes.