Oakville PFFA hosts second drive-thru toy drive this Friday

For a second year, the Oakville Professional Firefighters Association (PFFA) has partnered with the Town of Oakville to host the drive-thru donation event at Coronation Park on Friday, December 10 from 5 - 9 p.m.

According to organizers, "Oakville residents are encouraged to bring a gift card, unwrapped toy, and/or non-perishable food donation item to the event, which will feature a holiday light display, Santa waving from his sleigh, and other festive guests."

The Coronation Park event is part of the Oakville PFFA's 29th annual holiday toy drive in Town, with the organization setting a goal of "giving every local child an opportunity to enjoy a gift of their own this holiday season."

But with Oakville Fire Stations closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the drive-thru is one of the ways they can still collect gifts.

This event is a drive-thru only event, and for safety, pedestrians will not be permitted to walk through the toy drive event. Attendees must remain in their vehicles at all time. Vehicles will not be permitted to stop in the drive-thru route with the exception to drop off letters to Santa and/or make their toy or food donation.

If you do not have access to a vehicle, residents can email [email protected] by Friday, December 3 at 4 p.m. to request an accessible accommodation.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS

Organizers are asking all attendees to please "follow our map for driving directions."

Event attendees are asked to approach Coronation Park traveling eastbound on Lakeshore Road from Bronte Road or Third Line. There will be no left-hand turns into Coronation Park.

They also ask everyone to "Please be patient as there may be some traffic delays in the area."

Can’t make it to the event on December 10? The Oakville PFFA is also accepting gift cards, toys, non-perishable food items and monetary donations until December 19, 2021. Here are the ways to do it:

1. Drop off a gift card, physical gift or non-perishable food item at:

Oakville Public Library branches: Central, Clearview, Woodside, White Oaks, Glen Abbey, Iroquois Ridge

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex

River Oaks Community Centre

Trafalgar Park Community Centre

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre

Town of Oakville Town Hall

Organizers are reminding donors that Proof of Vaccination is required to enter recreation and culture facilities and Town Hall.

2. Order items from any retailer online and have them shipped to the PFFA receiving point:

Re: Toy Drive

Budd’s Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

410 S Service Road West

Oakville, ON

L6K 2H4

3. Donate by sending an e-transfer

E-transfer donations to the toy drive can be sent to [email protected]. Autodeposit has been enabled on this account, meaning no password is required.

4. Donate by mailing gift cards or cheques

Gift cards and cheques can be purchased and hand mailed to the Oakville Fire Station 7. The mailing address is:

Oakville PFFA Toy Drive

Oakville Fire Station 7

2010 Joshua’s Creek Drive

Oakville Ontario

L6H 6E5

More information about the drive-thru event and all other donation methods is available online with the Town of Oakville's website.