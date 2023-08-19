Oakville pilot continues his solo flight around the world for affordable housing campaign

Callum Wallace

Callum Wallace, the young pilot from Oakville flying around the world in his single-engine aircraft on a philanthropic mission for affordable housing, headed for Italy early this week after hopping across eight stops in six countries.

Two weeks ago, Wallace took off from Burlington to raise $1 million for Home Sweet Hope (HSH), an Oakville charity. HSH launched the campaign to build affordable housing for homeless mothers last year, and Wallace's Flight for Hope to support the fundraiser has garnered attention from across continents since then.

From Burlington, Wallace flew to Sherbrook in Quebec and Goose Bay in Newfoundland before going eastbound over the Atlantic. After leaving Canada, his first stop was in Narsarsuaq, Greenland, followed by Reykjavik in Iceland, Wick in Scotland, Cardiff in Wales and Barcelona in Spain. As his journey continues after Italy, followed by Greece and then Egypt, he will tour 17 more countries.

"After Egypt, it will be a big push of flying 5-9 hrs daily till I get to Australia. Due to an increase in thunderstorms on my route to Australia, I may need to adjust the route," Wallace shared. He added that the BBC covered Flight for Hope on the radio in Wales.

"I'm happy to have the Atlantic behind me. You must wear a dry suit while flying across the water, which is not fun to wear, and of course, there's added risk with the water temperatures," he also said on a lighter note.

"One of the struggles with the current housing market is finding suitable accommodation for families in the program. We are so grateful for Callum's significant impact on our organization, which will go directly towards financing a multi-unit dwelling," Sara Cumming, HSH's executive director, said in a press release.

The trip will end in Burlington on October 14, before the Home for Good Gala, on November 10.

Approximately $430,670 has been raised so far!