Oakville pilot waits to head for Egypt on his round-the-world solo flight

Callum Wallace

If you are wondering where the 28-year-old pilot from Oakville flying around the world on a philanthropic mission is, we have the latest news for you.

Callum Wallace is now waiting in Greece for the next flight to Egypt, scheduled on September 5. Instead of Athens, where he couldn't get approval to land, Wallace is currently in Heraklion (Crete Island).

Upon reaching Greece from Italy, "the front oil seal failed on me resulting in oil spraying onto the windshield. Though I landed fine, the aircraft has been grounded since then as we await installing a new seal," he shared.

Last year, Wallace proposed a solo flight to support the Home Suite Hope (HSH) campaign to build affordable housing for homeless mothers. The idea of Flight for Hope to raise $1 million for the Oakville charity came from using his passion for flying to help HSH.

Wallace began the flight on his single-engine aircraft in the first week of August. The trip is designed to span ten weeks with 75 stops across 26 countries.

Flying eastbound from Burlington Airpark, Wallace went to Quebec and Newfoundland before crossing the Atlantic to Greenland, Iceland, the United Kingdom, Wales, Spain and Italy.

He mentioned some challenges: "Coming to Italy was a challenge. Frequency was unreadable, and navigating airspace without communication is hard. However, we got in and out without any issues."

About his flight to Asia with a touchdown in Egypt, UAE, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Indonesia, he pointed out that hot temperatures in the current counties and countries ahead result in decreased aircraft performance. He will tour 17 more countries before his return on October 14.

According to Wallace, the unique nature of the campaign always surprises potential sponsors because the long duration with real-time visibility piques their interest. And he hopes to exceed the fundraising goal so that every expense is covered.