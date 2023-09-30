Oakville pilot's round-the-globe flight nearing its close

Callum Wallace

The ten-week-long globe-trotting trip that the young pilot of Oakville embarked on in the summer to raise awareness on affordable housing is nearing its close in a week.

Callum Wallace began his philanthropic mission in his single-engine aircraft in August to support Home Suite Hope’s (HSH) campaign to build affordable housing for homeless mothers. He plans to raise $1 million for the Oakville charity using his passion for flying.

“Right now, I am on hold for the right winds to cross to California,” Wallace updated while waiting in Hawaii. Before reaching Hawaii from East Asia, he visited New Caledonia, Fiji, American Samoa, and Kiribati.

“Weather in Samoa was “Half Hurricane” the winds and clouds made for a hard landing & take-off, with sea water coming over the wall onto the runway.”

In Kiribati (Christmas Island), the locals were unaware of Callum’s arrival, resulting in a challenging flight into the location and arranging everything required to leave.

His trip was designed to span ten weeks with 75 stops across 26 countries.

After flying from Burlington Airpark, Wallace reached Quebec and Newfoundland, followed by Greenland, Iceland, Scotland, Wales, Spain, Italy and Greece stop-overs.

His itinerary in Asia consisted of visits to Egypt, UAE, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“If anyone were under the impression this was a luxurious trip, they are wrong. It’s been very tough, physically and mentally. Thrilled to be in Hawaii and back in the North American ATC system of what I am used to,” Wallace pointed out.

Due to headwinds across the Pacific, the 28-year-old pilot will go to San Francisco and proceed south to Orange County the following day. In Orange County, a small fundraiser will be arranged by invite-only.

Wallace hopes to return home between the second and sixth day of the next month, depending on which day he flies from Hawaii.

“The route back will be through the south of USA as its warmer, better weather and cheap fuel prices!” he signed off.