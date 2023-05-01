Town of Oakville receives David W. Pretty Cup for lifesaving swimming programs

× Expand z pm on Unsplash Swimming pool

The Town of Oakville has received Lifesaving Society Ontario's David W. Pretty Cup for the third year. The award is presented annually to a municipal affiliate with the largest lifesaving program in a community with a population between 100,000 and 250,000. The town offers a variety of aquatic programs, including learn to swim, leadership courses and recertification, and swim to survive school programs.

Julie Mitchell, director of Recreation and Culture for the town, was happy to hear the news, "Congratulations to our staff who are deeply committed to providing quality programs and services that residents value. The town is honoured to receive the 2022 David W. Pretty Cup for a third year in a row.

"We are also thrilled that the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre has been recognized for its excellence in aquatics facility design and the innovative and creative ways it meets the community's needs. Providing our residents with sustainable, inclusive and innovative spaces is a top priority for the town," says Mitchell.

"Council and I are proud of the recognition the Town of Oakville is receiving for delivering great programs and services in high-quality facilities," says Oakville's Mayor Rob Burton.

"A big thank you to staff for their hard work, dedication, and contributions to our town's livability and to our partners Diamond Schmitt Architects, Graham Construction, Austin Carrol Pools and DEI Consulting Engineers for helping the town build the award-winning Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre."

Earlier this month, the town received the 2023 Parks and Recreation Ontario Aquatics Facility Design Award. Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre has been recognized for its excellence in aquatics facility design and the innovative ways it meets the community's needs. The facility features a 25-metre lap pool swimming pool and a warm lap swimming pool that are kept at 84°F, and each has a wheelchair access ramp into the water.

To learn more about the aquatics programs the town offers, visit oakville.ca.