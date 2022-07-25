Oakville recipients of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal

Oakville News N.M.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal
This year, the Government of Canada launched a number of Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne. She ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, at the age of 25.
Over the past 7 decades, Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant presence in the lives of Canadians and has witnessed the growth and significant change in Canadian society. The Queen has cultivated enduring ties with Canadians over years of connecting with our rich cultures and traditions, with 22 official visits.
To mark this auspicious occasion, MPs were provided with a limited number of commemorative pins. MP Anita Anand and Pam Damoff called for nominations to recognize outstanding community members for their hard work and dedication.
Community leaders were selected based on their service in a broad range of areas, including children and youth services, environmental and historical preservation, diversity and inclusion, and support for newcomers, among others.
"Each of these recipients has done exceptional work for the betterment of our community, and on behalf of the residents of Oakville, I am incredibly grateful for their hard work and dedication,” Oakville MP Anita Anand.
Over 50 recipients who reside in MP Anita Anand's riding were awarded a certificate and pin to celebrate their achievements. The recipients are:
- Tom Adams - Town and Regional Councillor - Ward 6
- Margaret Aitken – Community service
- Sherry Ardell - President of Grandmothers for Grandmothers (Oakville) - oomama
- Liz Behrens - Communications and Public Relations Chair of Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar
- Barbara Birkett – Member of ICAN, Peace advocate
- Angela Brewer - CEO of Acclaim Health
- Phillip Brimacombe – Oakville Historical Society
- Karen Brock - President of Oakvillegreen Conservation Association
- Steve Bysouth - Oakville Historical Society
- James S. Campbell – Reverend, Community service
- George Chisholm - Founder of FIRST Robotics Team 1360 Orbit Robotics, President of Oakville Historical Society
- Darlene Cox - Chair of Seniors Working Action Group
- Stephen Cull - Founder of CharterAbility
- Sara Cumming - Executive Director of Home Suite Hope
- Mary Davidson – Oakville Historical Society
- Marie Descant – Oakville Historical Society
- Kelly Duffin – CEO of Goodwill, The Amity Group
- France Fournier - President of Oakville Chamber of Commerce
- Jacqui Foxall – Reverend, Knox Presbyterian Church
- Patricia George – Treasurer, Oakville Community FIRST Robotics
- Janet Godber – Genealogical Researcher - Oakville Historical Society
- Lorraine Green - Co-Founder of GASP
- Carol Heimbach – Refugee Sponsorship and Outreach, Maple Grove United Church
- Alexandra Hoeck-Murray – Executive Director of Community Living Oakville
- Carole Holmes - Co-Founder of GASP
- Kathryn Joaquim – Refugee Sponsorship and Outreach, Maple Grove United Church
- Brandon Jutras – Oakville Community FIRST Robotics
- Lucky Lakshmanan - Past-Chair, Canada India Foundation
- Peter Lowes – Secretary & Mentor, Oakville Community FIRST Robotics
- Nolan Machan - Founder and Publisher of Oakville News
- Greg Munz - Board member of Oakville Historical Society
- Madhu Nagaraja – Co-Founder of Great Lakes Open Water Adventures
- Sean O’Meara - Town and Regional Councillor - Ward 1
- Bella Onay - Director of the Board of Oakvillegreen
- Gary O’Neill - Executive Director of Kerr Street Mission
- Sandra Onufryk – Refugee Sponsorship and Outreach, Maple Grove United Church
- Pavan Parmar - Town and Regional Councillor - Ward 7
- Wendy Rinella - CEO of Oakville Community Foundation
- Mervyn Russell – Community service
- Joyce Shantz - Co-Founder of Front Line Outreach
- Ron Shantz - Co-Founder of Front Line Outreach
- Stewart Sherriff - Director of Oakville Historical Society
- Bill Shields - Founder and Executive Director of Safetynet Children & Youth Charities
- Anne Smith - Executive Director of The Lighthouse for Grieving Children
- Stan Smurlick – Oakville Historical Society
- Andrea Stewart – Oakville Historical Society
- Satish Thakkar - Chair of Canada India Foundation
- Andrew Tyrrell - President of Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton
- Mark Verlinden – Treasurer, Oakville Historical Society
- Ajay Virmani – CEO of Cargojet
- Hugh Wanless – Refugee Sponsorship and Outreach, Maple Grove United Church
- Patty Wanless – Refugee Sponsorship and Outreach, Maple Grove United Church
- Susan Wells - Vice-President of Oakville Historical Society
- Esther Wieler – Community service
A list of Oakville recipients chosen by Oakville North-Burlington MP Pam Damoff will be provided once she has presented them in August.