Oakville recipients of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal

Oakville News N.M. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal

This year, the Government of Canada launched a number of Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne. She ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, at the age of 25.

Over the past 7 decades, Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant presence in the lives of Canadians and has witnessed the growth and significant change in Canadian society. The Queen has cultivated enduring ties with Canadians over years of connecting with our rich cultures and traditions, with 22 official visits.

To mark this auspicious occasion, MPs were provided with a limited number of commemorative pins. MP Anita Anand and Pam Damoff called for nominations to recognize outstanding community members for their hard work and dedication.

Community leaders were selected based on their service in a broad range of areas, including children and youth services, environmental and historical preservation, diversity and inclusion, and support for newcomers, among others.

"Each of these recipients has done exceptional work for the betterment of our community, and on behalf of the residents of Oakville, I am incredibly grateful for their hard work and dedication,” Oakville MP Anita Anand.

Over 50 recipients who reside in MP Anita Anand's riding were awarded a certificate and pin to celebrate their achievements. The recipients are:

A list of Oakville recipients chosen by Oakville North-Burlington MP Pam Damoff will be provided once she has presented them in August.