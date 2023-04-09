Oakville resident turned 100 years old

× Expand Amica Bronte Harbour Elsie Giles celebrating her 100th birthday

Milestone birthdays such as turning 18, 19, 21, and 65 are significant as mark being able to vote, drink, gamble or retire; however, hitting 100 is simply astounding.

This past weekend Elsie Giles turned 100 years old. Surrounded by her cousins and friends, Elsie celebrated her milestone birthday at Amica Bronte Harbour.

Elsie was born in Glouchester, England and came by boat to Canada, departing on July 10, 1923. Once in Canada at three months old, Elsie has lived in Oakville for the rest of her life!

Her advice for a long, happy life is "Just be yourself, and do what you want to do. Never make a big fuss!"

Thank you, Jennifer Dunsmore, for letting us know.

If you know someone celebrating a milestone birthday or wedding anniversary, please let us know. Please email us at admin@oakvillenews.org.