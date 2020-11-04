Oakville Resiliency Report, GIVEOakville

The Oakville Community Foundation has announced the launch of the Oakville Resiliency Report and the GIVEOakville 2020 campaign.

The Oakville Resiliency Report analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Oakville community, and more importantly, how our local charities have responded to keep us resilient.

The report explores aspects of food insecurity, physical and mental health, housing and shelter, education and arts, culture and recreation. It also looks at Oakville as a “community of contrasts”, measuring COVID-19 and its relation to low-income individuals and families, racialized communities and its gendered impact.

Charity heroes are also heavily featured in the report, effectively showcasing the issues the community has faced and many of the charitable organizations that have been there to meet the needs. Charities have been in the trenches since the start of the Pandemic, and today have adapted and modified services to deliver their programs. This report and GIVEOakville shed light on the much-needed boost our charities need for their efforts.

“The Foundation has been monitoring the impacts of the pandemic since the State of Emergency began in March to identify where local needs are greatest. We are sharing this knowledge with residents through the Oakville Resiliency Report,” said Wendy Rinella, CEO of The Foundation. “Community members have been able to rely on the continued support of local charities through the crisis for food, shelter, health, well-being, education and community connection.”

We want to ensure no one in our community is left behind, and we hope this report will help highlight the important areas of need for our residents.

The Foundation undertook this report to support its GIVEOakville 2020 initiative that helps members of the public give locally and crowdfund for a list of more than 50 charities. With GIVEOakville, donors have the ability to continue to give where their passions lie while being confident that their donation will go to the areas of highest need.

The innovative online catalogue allows community members to learn about each charity as well as a live look at how much money has been donated to each charity so far.

GIVEOakville is open from November 2 to December 15 for donations. The Foundation covers all credit card fees - meaning 100% of the donation goes to the charity. All donations also receive a tax receipt. The Foundation is aligning $100,000 alongside donations from the public, so residents can amplify their giving.

For a deeper dive into the report, The Foundation invites everyone to join our virtual report launch on November 10th. Click here to register.

To read the report go to www.theocf.org. To donate today, go to www.giveoakville.ca.