Oakville Rotarians help eradicate Polio

World Polio Day was celebrated Saturday, October 24th with local Oakville Rotarians gathering at Oakville Town Hall. Red Polio car flags were distributed and members celebrated this special day with the global announcement that Africa was now Polio free! There are only two countries that still need help to eradicate Polio - Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Rotary’s efforts for more than 30 years, has enabled the successful immunization of 2.5 billion children in 122 countries! Rotary International represents 1.2 million Rotarians working globally with the United Nations, World Health Organization, and the Bill Gates Foundation to truly make a difference in reducing the spread of Polio internationally. As in so many things, communities and organizations working together for a common cause can impact the world for the better.

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s four Rotary Clubs visit www.rotaryoakville.ca