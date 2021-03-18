Oakville Rotary Education Awards - apply online

Oakville Rotary Education Awards, a youth initiative of the local Rotary Clubs, is pleased to announce that applications for this year’s student awards are available on-line. Graduating high school students in Oakville seeking financial support for their postsecondary education may apply at www.awardshub.ca

The Rotary Club of Oakville, Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar, and the Rotary Club of Oakville West, despite the challenges of Covid-19 are determined to continue supporting deserving students in the Oakville community. $60,000 in bursaries and awards will be formally awarded in June 2021 for the Fall semester. Applications are available on-line or from your high school guidance councillor. The deadline to apply is ­­­­Friday April 30, 2021.

Rotarians thank the Oakville Community Foundation for their ingenuity and support in creating and hosting the Communication Education Awards HUB www.awardshub.ca This HUB launched last year, allows students to apply for scholarships and bursaries on-line. Other community groups who offer financial support to students may also use the site, enabling students more funding opportunities. We live in a wonderful community that supports its youth and trust many graduating high school students will take advantage of this easily accessible HUB to apply for postsecondary education funds.

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s Rotary Clubs visit www.rotaryoakville.ca