Oakville Rotary Electric Car Lottery

The Rotary Club of Oakville (RCO) launches their first Electric Car Lottery where ticket holders have a chance to win a 2022 Tesla Model Y as well as two early bird prizes provided by Oakville E-Bikes. A ticket will set you back $20, but they cost $12.50 each if you purchase eight.

The early bird draw runs from Wednesday, April 27 to June 1, 2022, and the grand prize winner will be chosen on August 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

Rotary purchased the new Tesla Y with a long-range battery, dual motors, and all-wheel drive retails for $89,936.70 with delivery in August 2022. Along with the Tesla, the winner will receive $4,076.56, which could be used to offset installing a home charging station.

Early bird prizes

Velec AZ e-bike valued at $2,371 - This urban step-through bike features a battery below the seat for easy access. With the 36V/350W motor and 10Ah battery, you can ride up to 60 km with pedal assist.

Surface 604 Rook e-bike valued at $3,614 - This e-bike has 27.5″ tires for a smoother ride, a 3.5″ display and a standard 14Ah battery with a range up to 72 km. A 500W hub motor that peaks at 750W allows the Rook to challenge any hill. The smooth torque sensor matches how hard you’re pedalling with proportionate power.

Bike fitting and personalized training are included in the e-bikes prize packages.

The Rotary Club of Oakville’s Electric Car Lottery is licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and will benefit four registered Canadian charities operating in Ontario.

Each charity will equally share the net proceeds of the Electric Car Lottery.

The more successful the lottery, the more the charities will receive!

Additional information and how to buy tickets is available at https://electriccarlottery.com/.