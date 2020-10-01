Oakville Rotary Relief Fund supports Halton Women's Place

The Oakville Rotary Relief Fund is pleased to announce that Halton Women’s Place is the latest recipient of funding. The $2,500 presentation was made to Laurie Hepburn, Executive Director of Halton Women’s Place by Rotarians Norma Gamble and Bent Fink-Jensen.

The funds will help support women and children in need during this challenging time. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to put families at risk and Oakville Rotarians are pleased to help organizations like Halton Women’s Place to make a difference in our community.

Halton Women's Place responds to 2500 crisis call per year. Its doors and phone lines are open 24/7. They operate two crisis shelters which are unfortunately almost always at capacity.

Other items that Halton Women's Place needs:

Gift Cards

Costco Gift Cards for bulk supplies and Halal food

Food Items

diced, whole and pureed canned tomatoes

canned chick peas and other canned beans

canned vegetables all types

tin foil, parchment paper, plastic wrap, zip lock sandwich bags

Oils, Vinegar and Sauces

Sugar

Stock all types

Cereal

Peanut free snacks (granola bars, bear paws, fruit snacks – helpful in school lunches)

condiments (ketchup, mayo, mustard)

Mr. noodles

Rice

Flour

Tea and coffee + hot chocolate

School Supplies

Reusable water bottles

Markers and crayons

Calculators

Rulers

Geometry sets

Lunch bags

Toiletries & Hygiene Products

Diapers (especially sizes 4)

Diaper wipes

Hand Soap in Pumps

Sunscreen – children/family friendly

Body Lotion

Children’s toothpaste

Linens and Such

Twin size bed linens

Shower curtains and bath tub matts

Kitchen Items

Dish sets

Kettles

Brita Filter refills and jugs

Children & Family Friendly Activities – new and in package please

Puzzles (all sizes and all ages; especially for ages 3 – 8)

White glue (in bottles)

Canvases, non-toxic paint, brushes

Shaving cream (white foam)

Crafts and Craft Sets: Tye Dye Kits, Bracelets, Keepsake Boxes, Etc.

Summer Clothing

leggings and sweat pants for women (all sizes)

t shirts, sweat shirts – for women (all sizes)

Pajamas for women (all sizes)

Pajamas in all sizes for children (size 4 to 14/16)

For gently used clothing Halton Women's Place works together with Clothing for Charity, who sorts and stores used clothing.

The Rotary Club of Oakville, Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar, Rotary Club of Oakville West and the Passport South Rotary Club continue to raise funds for the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund.

The general public may also contribute by donating on-line via www.rotaryoakville.ca A charitable tax receipt will be issued for contributions of $25.00 or more.

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s four Rotary Clubs visit www.rotaryoakville.ca