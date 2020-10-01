Oakville Rotary Relief Fund supports Halton Women's Place

The Oakville Rotary Relief Fund is pleased to announce that Halton Women’s Place is the latest recipient of funding. The $2,500 presentation was made to Laurie Hepburn, Executive Director of Halton Women’s Place by Rotarians Norma Gamble and Bent Fink-Jensen.
The funds will help support women and children in need during this challenging time. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to put families at risk and Oakville Rotarians are pleased to help organizations like Halton Women’s Place to make a difference in our community.
Halton Women's Place responds to 2500 crisis call per year. Its doors and phone lines are open 24/7. They operate two crisis shelters which are unfortunately almost always at capacity.
Other items that Halton Women's Place needs:
Gift Cards
- Costco Gift Cards for bulk supplies and Halal food
Food Items
- diced, whole and pureed canned tomatoes
- canned chick peas and other canned beans
- canned vegetables all types
- tin foil, parchment paper, plastic wrap, zip lock sandwich bags
- Oils, Vinegar and Sauces
- Sugar
- Stock all types
- Cereal
- Peanut free snacks (granola bars, bear paws, fruit snacks – helpful in school lunches)
- condiments (ketchup, mayo, mustard)
- Mr. noodles
- Rice
- Flour
- Tea and coffee + hot chocolate
School Supplies
- Reusable water bottles
- Markers and crayons
- Calculators
- Rulers
- Geometry sets
- Lunch bags
Toiletries & Hygiene Products
- Diapers (especially sizes 4)
- Diaper wipes
- Hand Soap in Pumps
- Sunscreen – children/family friendly
- Body Lotion
- Children’s toothpaste
Linens and Such
- Twin size bed linens
- Shower curtains and bath tub matts
Kitchen Items
- Dish sets
- Kettles
- Brita Filter refills and jugs
Children & Family Friendly Activities – new and in package please
- Puzzles (all sizes and all ages; especially for ages 3 – 8)
- White glue (in bottles)
- Canvases, non-toxic paint, brushes
- Shaving cream (white foam)
- Crafts and Craft Sets: Tye Dye Kits, Bracelets, Keepsake Boxes, Etc.
Summer Clothing
- leggings and sweat pants for women (all sizes)
- t shirts, sweat shirts – for women (all sizes)
- Pajamas for women (all sizes)
- Pajamas in all sizes for children (size 4 to 14/16)
For gently used clothing Halton Women's Place works together with Clothing for Charity, who sorts and stores used clothing.
The Rotary Club of Oakville, Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar, Rotary Club of Oakville West and the Passport South Rotary Club continue to raise funds for the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund.
The general public may also contribute by donating on-line via www.rotaryoakville.ca A charitable tax receipt will be issued for contributions of $25.00 or more.
For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s four Rotary Clubs visit www.rotaryoakville.ca