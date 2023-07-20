Oakville's farmers market includes a community hub

× Expand Civitan Club of Oakville Big Brothers Big Sisters attend Civitan Farmers' Market

The Oakville Farmer's Market - at 36 years and counting - is the town's longest-running outdoor market. It is operated by the Civitan Club of Oakville as a charitable community market, generating over half a million dollars for Oakville's community agencies, service providers, and charities.

The market is open Saturdays, April through November. From modest beginnings at the Hopedale Mall parking lot, we are now in the huge parking lots at Dorval Crossing East - a space graciously donated by our partners BentallGreenOak.

In the summer of 2023, we are opening the community hub. The hub is a large market stall and engagement environment where the providers we support can create awareness for their services and offerings in our community.

The market's customers (over 2,000 attendees daily in high summer) can engage with the participating provider's staff and acquire resource material, schedules, and contacts.

The summer is already completely "sold out," with a different Oakville community resource and service provider each weekend.

Civitan Club of Oakville

Up-coming community service organizations

Women's Centre of Halton

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Reach Out Centre for Kids (ROCK)

Oakville Film and Fine Art Festival (OFFA)

Kerr Street Mission

Nucleus Independent Living

Darling Homes for Kids

Lighthouse for Grieving Children

On August 12 at 10:00 a.m., Civitan will host the official launch of the hub. The community partner that week is Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Honoured guests attending the hub's launch include MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos, Mayor Rob Burton, and Ward Two Oakville Counsellors Cathy Duddeck and Ray Chisholm, with more guests to be announced. Social media, local promotions, and community media voices will support the launch.

Our mission is to create a community-accessible, user and family-friendly environment in which our charitable angels can bring awareness of their work and, in turn, strengthen the links in our community.

We hope to assist in bridging gaps in the community's knowledge of itself, its resources, and the incredible efforts of its charitable and NFP providers. All within the communal circle of Oakville's Farmer's Market - where the community comes to share and celebrate.

Civitan also runs golf tournaments, engages heavily with the charitable nights of the OLG, and conducts myriad fundraisers in Oakville and Halton Region.

