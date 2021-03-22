Oakville's March for Meals campaign underway

Oakville Meals on Wheels provides healthy meals, along with social interaction for seniors and vulnerable residents in Oakville. They are pleased to announce their participation in the Ontario Community Support Association’s (OCSA) Community Champions Week from March 22-26.

Community Champions Week is part of the annual March for Meals Campaign; for Meals on Wheels providers throughout Ontario celebrate their impact, raise awareness and promote community engagement.

March 22-26 is a week dedicated to inviting local dignitaries, elected officials, law enforcement and the community at large to get involved and support their Meals on Wheels provider.

“This year, while many in-person events cannot occur due to COVID-19, we’re encouraging Oakville officials and supporters to champion Oakville Meals on Wheels through social media efforts” says Penelope Mathieson, Interim Executive Director for the organization. “There are a number of ways to support the Oakville Meals on Wheels Community Champions Week such as engaging with us through social media, signing up to volunteer, issuing a declaration and/or donating on-line or by calling 905.842.1411”.

Access to healthy, nutritious meals is critical to the independence of isolated seniors and vulnerable community members. Meals on Wheels volunteers perform a wellness check in addition to meal delivery to ensure clients are safe and thriving. Over 85% of recipients across the province are 65 years of age and older.

Last year, 43,248 Ontarians accessed Meals on Wheels programs, according to OCSA, which equates to 2,717,313 meals. Oakville Meals on Wheels alone delivered over 25,000 meals last year, including the one millionth meal since inception in 1976.

This year’s campaign can be supported through social channels using the hashtags #MarchForMeals2021 and #MealsonWheels.

About Oakville Meals on Wheels

Since 1976, Oakville Meals on Wheels has delivered nutritious meals to residents of Oakville who are unable to attend to their own nutritional needs but wish to continue living independently in their community.

In its 44 years of operation, Oakville Meals on Wheels and its team of volunteers have delivered 1 million meals to residents – namely seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The organization – which serves more than 300 individuals and delivers approximately 2,100 meals per month – also provides its clients with the positive benefits of social contact, security and increased independence.